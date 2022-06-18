Agnipath protest: man arrested for ‘instigating’ agitators

Accused also got into a scuffle with the police personnel: DCP

Police taking a protester away from the protest site at ITO in New Delhi where agitators demonstrated against the Agnipath on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A day after the protests against the Agnipath scheme took place in the Capital, the Delhi police on Saturday arrested a man for making an inflammatory speech and instigating the protesters.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the accused, Surender Sharma alias Fauji, addressed a gathering of 50-60 agitators during a protest near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office in Baba Haridas Nagar.

According to Mr. Vardhan, around 10.45 a.m., 50-60 persons came towards the Dhansa bus stand from Khaira and assembled near the MCD office. They then started shouting slogans to withdraw the newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers in defence services on a four-year contract basis.

The protesters were later moved to one side of the road so that traffic movement is not disturbed and were then asked to disperse peacefully, the DCP added.

Later, Sharma, a resident of Asalatpur Khawad near Daulatpur joined the protesters and started to “instigate” the protesters through his inflammatory speeches. He later got into a scuffle with the police personnel there, Mr. Vardhan said.

The police then detained 18 active protesters present at the spot and booked them under preventive action.

An FIR under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 ( assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) under the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sharma.