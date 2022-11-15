Agitating MBBS students give three-day ultimatum to Haryana government on bond policy issue

November 15, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The agitating MBBS students of government medical colleges in Haryana on Tuesday gave three days’ ultimatum to the State government seeking reply to their demands regarding the bond policy with a threat to intensify their agitation.

The students of four government medical colleges in Haryana -- Rohtak, Nuh, Karnal and Sonipat – holding agitation in their respective campuses for the past two weeks came together for a joint press conference in Rohtak seeking a clarification on their demands from the State Director, Medical Education and Research. Later in the day, the students also took out a protest march in the city.

The Haryana government had come out with a policy on November 6, 2020, to incentivise doctors to opt for government service in the State, saying that the candidates selected for MBBS degree course in government medical colleges need to execute an annual bond for ₹10 lakh minus the fee at the start of every academic year. The candidate can pay the entire bond amount without recourse to the loan or the State government will facilitate them for availing an education loan for this bond amount. As per the policy, the government will repay the annual instalments of the loan if the candidate obtains employment with the State government.

Agitating against the policy, the medical students have demanded that banks should not be party to the agreement, the duration of compulsory government service be reduced from seven years to one year, and the amount of bond default should not be more than ₹5 lakh. Akshat Mittal, one of the students at Rohtak, said it was not clear whether the bond policy for PG course would be applicable on MBBS students opting for higher studies.

Though the government came out with a gazette notification on October 12 with a few amendments in the policy in the wake of the protest, the students have demanded to know whether these would be applicable to the earlier batches of 2020 and 2021 as well.