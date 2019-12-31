Agencies on their toes ahead of New Year

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the city ahead of New Year to make sure no untoward incidents happen during the revelry.

DFS director Atul Garg said that fire units will be deployed at South Extension market, Connaught Place, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chhatarpur Mandir, Khan Market, Roshanara Road, Panchsheel Enclave, and Vasant Vihar.

He said that the units will be stationed at the sites to meet any emergencies quickly. Mr. Garg advised revellers going to particular venues for New Year celebrations to be aware of the location of fire exits.

Last year, the fire department had received 85 calls on New Year’s, most of which were from Janakpuri and nearby areas. The DFS said that nearly 1,300 firemen will be on duty this time around, and quick reaction teams have also been set up in case of emergencies.

Delhi Police will be increasing deployment near markets, malls, restaurants, pubs and bars. “PCR vans, Prakhar vans and Raftaar bikes will be deployed at vulnerable points, 20 companies of additional force and four companies of Central Armed Police Force will be deployed to bolster visibility,” the police said in a statement, adding that one company of women personnel will be deployed in New Delhi for women’s safety.

The police added that two doctors will be deployed at Connaught Place to test drivers for alcohol.

The traffic police said that in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon at India Gate.

Visitors have been advised to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate, the traffic police added.