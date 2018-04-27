‘Agencies must work together to complete decongestion’

All government departments concerned, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal observed on Thursday, should be on the same page so that decongestion of the Capital can be completed in a time-bound manner.

11 pilot corridors

Mr. Baijal made the observation at a meeting chaired by him to review the progress of traffic decongestion measures on 11 pilot corridors — Sri Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Savitri Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, New Rohtak Road, Patel Road, Outer Ring Road, Shaheed Jagat Naryan Marg and Vikas Marg.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (Public Works Department); SDMC Commissioner, EDMC Commissioner, North body Commissioner, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), PWD Chief Engineer and other officers.

“The L-G was informed that for decongestion and smooth traffic movement on these corridors, Traffic Police, PWD, UTTIPEC, local bodies and other agencies concerned are focusing on specific works identified to ease specific choke points,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

These, Mr. Baijal was informed, included road geometric improvement, construction of FOBs, development of parking facilities, shifting or provision of bus stands and terminals, divider construction, construction of iron grills on central verges, widening of roads, shifting of boundary walls, removal or shifting of garbage stores, re-structuring and designing of intersections and removal of encroachment among other measures. He was also informed that road geometric improvement works at Aurobindo Chowk had been completed by NDMC, said Raj Niwas.

Similarly, work of slip road near Adhchini ‘T’ point and Andheria Mor had also been completed by the PWD. Also, bus stops have been shifted from both carriageways at Pul Prahladpur Chowk on the Badarpur-Mehrauli Road.

Regarding Rohtak Road, it was informed that regular joint drives were undertaken for removal of encroachments. As regards Patel Road, it was informed that joint drives by civic bodies and traffic police were regularly undertaken and most of the encroachments were removed. The same work was done on Vikas Marg.

Traffic movement

“The L-G expressed his concerns about the increase in traffic movement projected after the completion of Rani Jhansi grade separator from Idgah to Tis Hazari Courts at Rani Jhansi Marg and directed agencies concerned to prepare a comprehensive decongestion plan in this regard,” Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Baijal stressed that agencies must explore permanent solutions like installation of street furniture and benches to prevent re-encroachment on pedestrian streets and walkways.