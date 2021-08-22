Agencies given list of 15 names to file fake FIRs against: Sisodia

Delhi govt. baffled over DTC bus inquiry: BJP

Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that they have come to know from “reliable sources” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a list of 15 people to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Delhi police to raid and file fake FIRs against.

Many names in this list are from the AAP, he added.

“PM Modi is using his brahmastra to falsely implicate the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in view of the coming elections. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s career graph has matched PM Modi’s political growth, and thus, he has promised PM Modi that he will ruin these people through fake cases,” Mr. Sisodia said during a ‘online press conference’.

Mr. Sisodia did not explain from where they got the information and did not take any questions from the media during the online briefing. “You are welcome to come and raid us in false cases, but don’t forget that you couldn’t find a single thing against us in all your past raids instead,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement.

Mr. Sisodia claimed that Mr. Modi had got houses of AAP leaders, including his raided in the past as well.

He said that the Delhi government is working for education, health and public interest because it believes in honest politics and giving quality education.

Mr. Sisodia said that the BJP is “scared” and upset of the increasing popularity of the AAP. “The growth graph of the AAP is increasing rapidly in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. Seeing this, the BJP is shaken,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s allegations against PM Narendra Modi “baseless”.

He alleged that these were being made in response to the Centre’s nod for a CBI probe in the DTC bus purchase scam by a “baffled” Delhi government.

Baseless allegations

“It has been seen in the past seven years that whenever a scam of the Kejriwal government gets exposed, they are baffled and they start coming out with all kinds of unfounded and baseless statements,” Mr. Gupta said.

He added that Mr. Sisodia’s statement seemed to be the outcome of the AAP’s “political frustration and hopelessness” and alleged that the AAP had “a history of first making unwarranted allegations and then apologising”.

He sought to issue a warning to Mr. Sisodia to either identify the sources behind his allegation or offer an apology to the Central government.