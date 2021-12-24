Against their marriage, woman’s kin beat up husband in Delhi

NEW DELHI

24 December 2021 00:21 IST

A 22-year-old man was beaten up by his wife’s relatives in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden because they were against the marriage, the police said on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said a PCR call was received from Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday stating that a man identified as Raman, resident of TC Camp in Rajouri Garden, has been brought to the hospital an in injured condition.

Further inquiry revealed that Raman and the woman, resident of Sagarpur, were in a relationship and eloped. The two got married outside Delhi on Wednesday and returned. However, but the woman’s family got to know where they were residing after which they forcefully took the couple to Sagarpur and thrashed the man there.

The police said that a case on charges of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigation is under way.