After U.P., Delhi calls off Kanwar Yatra

NEW DELHI

19 July 2021 01:18 IST

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued an order that no celebrations, processions and gatherings would be allowed during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra in the Capital.

The order said the yatra is scheduled to commence from July 25 despite being banned/suspended by the Uttarakhand government and there is an apprehension of processions, gatherings and celebrations. “In view of the persisting COVID-19 situation, it is decided that the Kanwar Yatra should not be permitted to prevent the spread of the virus in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the order read. The DDMA order came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

The order said in case of violation of instructions, the violator will be proceeded against as per the provisions of the DDMA Act, 2005, Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable laws.

District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the order and sensitise their field functionaries for compliance in letter and spirit, the order stated.