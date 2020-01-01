After three days of ‘severe’ air quality, some relief for residents

The air quality of the city slightly improved to the upper end of “very poor” category on Tuesday and is likely to further improve over the week, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The AQI on Tuesday was in “very poor” category, which is still high, due to “moderate” surface wind speed and low mixing height. Fast surface winds blow away the pollutants and high mixing height will provide more area for pollutants to spread out and thus decrease air pollution.

On Tuesday, the average level of PM2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was (183.6ug/m3) more than three times the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards in Delhi and NCR at 7 p.m., according to the CPCB. But the level is more than seven times the safe limit (25 ug/m3) set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday was 387 (very poor), down from Monday’s 446 (severe), according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which is the average of the last 24 hours.

“AQI is forecast to improve to the middle-end of the very poor category on New Year day. Further significant improvement in AQI towards the lower-end of very poor to poor category is expected by January 2,” SAFAR said.

Pollution hotspots

Wednesday’s top three air pollution hotspots of Delhi are likely to be Badarpur, AIIMS/Adarshnagar and Rohini.

“Under the influence of approaching western disturbance, isolated rainfall is likely over Delhi by the weekend and significant improvement in AQI is expected,” according to SAFAR.