After the pandemic, Delhi-NCR has seen a 32% change in dining out patterns of residents: NRAI’s Food Services Report 2024

Published - July 11, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

According to the National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) Food Services Report of 2024, approximately 32% of Delhi-NRC’s population stated that their dining out frequency has increased compared to the pre-pandemic times.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant dip in the restaurant business. According to the NRAI’s report, after the pandemic, approximately 26% did not witness any changes in their dining out habits, while 19% saw somewhat high changes and 13% saw a very high change in how they dined out.

The report further stated that Delhi has approximately 1,20,419 restaurants spread across the organised and unorganised sector. Additionally, Delhi-NCR is the second largest organised food services market in the country amongst 21 cities, with a market worth about ₹42,00,200.

Considering several different demographics, the report revealed that the city’s residents have a spending behaviour of ₹1,165 per visit (per capita) on dining out. Consumers had non-home cooked meals 8.96 times a month, with a 4.1-time average frequency of dining out and a 4.86-time frequency of ordering in.

Additionally, approximately 16 kinds of licences and registrations are needed for operation of eateries in the capital.

The NRAI has also issued some suggestions to the State government to ensure the growth of the industry, these include — reduction in number of licences, extension of operating timings and introduction of single licence window systems.

