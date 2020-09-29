After shooting at friend, Delhi police SI kills father-in-law

Officer absconding, police launch manhunt

A day after allegedly shooting at his female friend, a Delhi police sub-inspector shot dead his father-in-law in the Rohtak area of Haryana on Monday morning.

A biker has also filed a complaint against a car driver for shooting at him in Sonipat. The complainant has sustained a bullet injury on his leg. The details of the car and its driver are being matched with the accused SI, Sandeep Dahiya, 35.

The police said the sub-inspector had a matrimonial dispute with his wife who had lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him at the Rohtak police station. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Ranveer Singh. He was shot outside his home around 7.30 a.m.

On Sunday, Dahiya had allegedly shot at his female friend during a quarrel in north Delhi’s Alipur area.

“We have sent out the details of Sandeep and his vehicle to all adjoining States’ police. A team of Special Cell and Crime Branch is also involved in the probe,” said a police officer.

Dahiya was posted at Lahori Gate police station since December 21, 2017. He joined the Delhi police in 2006 as a constable and after passing the exam, he became a sub-inspector in 2010.

He is a permanent resident of Sisana village in Sonipat district of Haryana. At present, he was residing at a government accommodation at Shalimar Bagh Police Colony, they said.

Since he has been a division officer, a 9 mm pistol with 10 rounds was alloted to him.