After scheme flop, DDA plans amalgamated flats

Following a low response to the low-income group (LIG) flats offered under this year’s housing scheme, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved a proposal to amalgamate two one-bedroom flats into one larger unit.

Senior officials of the DDA said that around 1,000 flats will be put on offer to be amalgamated into 500 flats. Stakeholders will have to apply online and allotment will be on a first come, first serve basis, officials said.

“The flats are all newly constructed ones and have proper facilities. With the amalgamation, the flats will become even more attractive. However, the allottees will have to amalgamate the flats at their own cost based on the approved plans provided by the DDA,” said a senior official.

While logistics are currently being considered, the scheme should be floated soon, the official said.

Earlier, the urban body had received a tepid response to the housing scheme launched with several allottees surrendering the flats allotted in Narela.

“The response to the flats in Narela is low mainly because of the lack of connectivity. But once the metro line reaches the area, it will become much easier for commuters and residents. We are hoping that with the offer to amalgamate two flats into one, there will be a better response,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, out of the 1,000 flats across the city that were put on offer for war widows and gallantry award winners, the DDA has found around 100 takers for the same, as of now.

“The offer will remain open till the inventory lasts,” the official added.