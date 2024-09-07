GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After SC rap, Delhi govt.’s advt. expenditure comes down by 86%, reveals RTI

Fall in budget attributed to apex court comments last year after govt., which spent ₹1,100 crore on ads in 3 years, said it didn’t have money for RRTS project; ₹66-crore publicity budget this year

Published - September 07, 2024 01:24 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The advertisement expenditure of the Delhi government slumped to ₹26.2 crore in 2023-24 from ₹186.2 crore a year earlier, revealed a response to an RTI application filed by Kanhaiya Kumar, a Bihar-based activist.

The expenditure fell after the Supreme Court criticised the Delhi government last year for not sparing funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project despite allocating a much greater sum for its advertisement budget, a Delhi government official said.

Court warning

In July last year, the Delhi government assured the Supreme Court of paying its contribution towards the RRTS project after the court threatened to divert its advertisement budget to pay for the public transport facility. A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had noted that the Delhi government had spent ₹1,100 crore on advertisements over the previous three years, which was much more than its share of ₹415 crore in the RRTS project.

“After the Supreme Court’s intervention, the government did an audit and decided to cut down on advertisement expenditure. The spending on digital and television advertisements was drastically reduced and, in the case of newspapers, most of the advertisements outside Delhi were stopped. Also, full-page advertisements were reduced to half-page or quarter-page ads,” the official said.

The 2023-24 budget estimate for advertisement was ₹385 crore, which was reduced to ₹26.2 crore following the changes, the officer added.

Cuts across depts.

“There was a cut in expenditure across all departments. The government is not trying to stop advertisements completely, but the focus is on reducing the costs,” he added.

As per the 2024-25 budget estimate, ₹66 crore has been set aside for advertisements by the Department of Information and Publicity for the current financial year.

Published - September 07, 2024 01:24 am IST

Related Topics

government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.