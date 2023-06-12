After risking fines during ban, Delhi bike taxi riders breathe sigh of relief with HC order

June 12, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

App-based bike taxi service riders are relieved by last month’s Delhi High Court directive to the city government not to take any “coercive steps” against them. Now, riders need not fear being penalised for ferrying passengers.

“I can freely take passengers without having to constantly look over my shoulder for the police,” said Kumar, a Rapido rider, who declined to give his full name.

In February, the Delhi Transport Department issued a public notice to restrain bike taxi services from plying on the city roads without commercial permits.

It warned that companies defying the order would be fined up to ₹1 lakh, as the use of bikes for commercial purposes violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. “In addition, the driving licence of the driver will be suspended for a minimum period of three years,” read the notice.

Mr. Kumar, who owns and rides a 100-125 cc motorcycle, said, “I only work part-time with Rapido. I earn enough to meet my monthly expenses.” A resident of Noida in his late twenties, he also works at a local company there.

Side hustle for most

For most people, especially men, riding bike taxis is a side hustle to make ends meet.

Allied Market Research, which conducts opportunity analyses and industry forecasts, valued India’s bike taxi market at $50.5 million in 2021 and projected its 2030 numbers to reach $1,4780 million.

Among the factors it said will drive this market’s growth are the trends of on-demand ride-hailing services, the surge in traffic congestion in cities and a rise in demand for first as well as last mile connectivity.

It, however, cautioned that “legal issues associated with bike taxis and resistance from local public transport operators restrain the market growth”.

Another Rapido rider, Suhail (name changed), said he has been supplementing his income with this side gig. Primarily a contract cleaner at a bank, he said, “I am able to earn between ₹500 and ₹1,200, depending upon the amount of work I am willing to take up on Rapido.”

Mr. Suhail added that he risked taking passengers even during the ban while avoiding police hotspots.

“I have even ferried policemen who were more concerned about going from point A to B.”

Safety concerns

On the Delhi government’s side, safety concerns of riders, as well as passengers and the lack of a legal framework regulating these services, were among the reasons to ban app-based bike taxis.

Many riders carry with them small, open-face helmets for passengers to wear during rides, but these are not as safe as the full-face ones.

“I used to carry full-face helmets, but female passengers would complain about their hair. Now, I carry only open-face ones,” said Raju (name changed), who recently started working for Uber Moto.

Asked about some of its riders’ claims that they took fares even during the ban from February to May despite the risk of getting penalised, Rapido did not issue a response.

