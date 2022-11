After polls, voters will give BJP the job to make videos: Kejriwal

November 28, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Taking potshots at the BJP, which has attacked AAP over the leaked videos of jailed Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “BJP’s guarantee to the people of Delhi — will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video making company. In the upcoming elections, the people will give BJP the task of making videos while giving responsibility of creating schools and hospitals to AAP.” ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / election

