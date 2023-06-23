After PDS, L-G flags delay in hospital projects

June 23, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over “inordinately delayed” hospital projects.

The latest development comes amid a series of similar exchanges between the L-G and the AAP government over various issues. On Wednesday, Raj Niwas officials said the L-G has raised the issue of the Delhi government’s “10-year delay” in framing rules for conducting a social audit into the functioning of the public distribution system (PDS) and fair price shops under the National Food Security Act, 2013. A day before that, the Chief Minister had written to the L-G requesting a meeting on the law and order situation following the “alarming spurt” in serious crimes in the city.

The L-G, in his Thursday’s letter, said the Indira Gandhi Hospital project has been delayed by 10 years. Similarly, works on existing hospitals such as Bhagwan Mahavir, Aruna Asaf Ali and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital — all of which started in 2019 and were to be completed by 2020 — are held up three years past their deadlines with no fixed date of completion. He also complained about the lack of beds and infrastructural issues in these projects.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in response, said, “The L-G’s allegation that these projects started much before the pandemic are factually incorrect and misleading.”

In a letter to Mr. Saxena, the Health Minister accused the L-G of attempting to divert the attention of citizens from the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

He said that the L-G wrote to the CM without seeking any explanation from the Department of Health, and the letter was given to media houses even before it could reach the health authorities. He added that the L-G has accused the government without confirming the facts and status of the project.

Mr. Saxena had said that “augmentation of beds in 17 hospitals and construction of one new hospital would have resulted in about 12,500 additional beds for the people of Delhi. Many of these projects, he said, were announced with much fanfare between 2014 and 2019… If completed on time, it would have come to the rescue of thousands of Delhi residents who suffered on the account of non-availability of beds during Covid.”

Mr. Bharadwaj, however, claimed that the fact that these hospitals were planned as Covid hospitals proves that they started after the pandemic hit the world. In his letter, Bharadwaj provided a list of ongoing projects with their start date, original bed strength, revised bed strength original deadline and revised deadline such as the project in Madipur that started in 2020, with 691 bed and was slated to be completed in September, 2023 with 1,000 beds but will be completed in November, 2023 now.

Mr. Bharadwaj concluded his letter to the L-G by urging him to focus on his constitutional duties which primarily include maintaining law and order in Delhi.