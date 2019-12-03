After new MV Act, Delhi witnesses 75% dip in fatal accidents

After implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, from September 1, the national Capital has witnessed a 75% dip in cases of fatal accidents, and the trend applies to other traffic offences too.

A senior officer with the Delhi Traffic Police said that the new MV Act had brought significant change in the way motorist drive in the city. We have witnessed major drop in all categories of traffic violations, he added.

Traffic police data on fines issued show a 44% dip in cases of motorists driving without a valid driving licence.

There has been a 90% fall in fines in connection with a minor driving a vehicle.

A 92% dip has been witnessed in cases of driving without a helmet.

“The new MV Act has made things smooth for the traffic police... when fines were low, offenders preferred to pay the penalty rather than follow traffic rules. We are in the process of compiling data for drunk driving and it has also dropped significantly,” said the officer.

Cases of a minor driving has dropped as under the new MV Act, the guardian or vehicle owner will be deemed guilty. The offence carries a fine of ₹25,000 with up to three years imprisonment. The juvenile will be tried under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled, the officer added.