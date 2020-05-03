After new lockdown rules, RWAs against allowing helps

Most of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city have decided not to allow domestic helps to enter their neighbourhoods after relaxation of the lockdown, said an association representative on Sunday.

Under directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the RWAs had been asked to take a call on whether domestic helps would be allowed in their localities following relaxation of the lockdown on Monday.

Containment certainty

Sharat Jha, president of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) in Sangam Vihar said, “Till there was 100% certainty about the containment of the virus, we won’t allow.” Mr. Jha, and many others argued that with a large number of asymptomatic cases, there was no way of ascertaining who was carrying the virus and who was not.

He informed that only certain e-commerce services, from verified companies undertaking safety precautions would be allowed. While not everyone in his locality was convinced about following these rules, Mr. Jha said that the few who opposed the decision would have to agree.

B.S. Vohra of the East Delhi RWA association hit out at the government. He said that the move was an attempt to “shift responsibility [for the spread of the virus] towards the RWAs”.

‘How will we check who has the virus,” he asked, highlighting that the RWAs had not been supplied with thermal guns, sanitisers or PPE kits by local authorities. “RWAs are never consulted on any matter,” he complained. While such groups have been urging for empowerment, they have always been neglected in decision-making, he said. “We have sent an advisory in our groups,” he said, but how far would it be followed by individual home owners was another question.

Rajiv Kakria, convener of the ‘Save our City’ campaign, an association for RWAs and NGO, argued that such a decision must not be shifted on to the RWAs. He said that the government should take a call to disallow services such as domestic helps which involved going to multiple houses in a day and interacting with a large number of people.

Mr. Kakria expressed concern that the gains in “flattening the curve” which had been made in the last few weeks of lockdown may go to waste. Stressing on the difficulties of enforcing such a rule, he pointed out that there were several households that were already asking maids to visit their houses, some with “genuine reasons”. However, with the relaxations extended, “once the floodgates open.. hundreds of maids will come”, despite the restrictions, he warned.