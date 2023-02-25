After NCM flags worries, Punjabi publishers get eight stalls at book fair

February 25, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

After concerns over Punjabi publishers allegedly being overlooked at the 31st New Delhi World Book Fair, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Friday said the National Book Trust (NBT) has provided them with eight stalls at the event.

Officials of the commission said it had taken cognisance of reports that publishers of Punjabi books had been denied permission to set up stalls at the fair, which begins at Pragati Maidan on Saturday and ends on March 5.

This had raised concerns about the low participation of publishers from Punjab and sentiments of the Sikh community being hurt, the NCM had noted.

Subsequently, the commission wrote to NBT chairman Govind Prasad Sharma to look into the matter and resolve the issue.

It also raised concerns over the fee charged for each stall by the NBT, which organises the book fair every year. The NCM said that reasonable rates earlier used to ensure higher participation from small and medium publishers.

“After our letter to the NBT, the trust told us that it had received seven requests for stalls for books in the Punjabi language ... eight stalls have been provided to these publishers,” the NCM said in a press communiqué on Friday.

The nine-day-long fair, open to the public between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.