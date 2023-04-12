After national party tag, Kejriwal asks people to join AAP to ‘make India No. 1’

April 12, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was accorded the status of a national party, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged people to join the party to “make India the number one country in the world”.

Addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters here, Mr. Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the newly acquired status in “just 10 years” as “nothing short of a miracle” and thanked everyone who supported it. On Monday, the Election Commission granted AAP the status of a national party. A party gets national status if it is recognised as a State party in four States.

For recognition as a State party, according to Election Commission rules, a party has to secure at least 6% of the valid votes polled and two seats each in Assembly or Lok Sabha polls.

Formed on November 26, 2012, AAP became eligible for the national status after securing nearly 13% of the vote share and five seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls in December last year making it a State party in four States — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

Celebrations

Festooned with balloons and flowers, the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg wore a vibrant look on Tuesday with AAP leaders and workers breaking into a celebratory dance amid drum beats.

Congratulating “each and every party worker” for the feat, Mr. Kejriwal termed it a huge responsibility. “If anyone has any greed for money or posts, then leave the party. You have come to the wrong place,” he said.

Cautioning party workers that all “anti-national forces” are working together against AAP, he asked them to be prepared to go to jail. “They will put all of you in jail. Everyone’s number will come. So, be prepared to stay in jail for seven to eight months. After that, they will have to give you bail as you have not done anything wrong. If you are scared, then leave.”

Wherever AAP fights the election, he added, the discourse veers towards politics of schools and hospitals. “AAP is making other parties also talk about schools and education.”

‘Honesty, patriotism’

Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP’s ideology is based on the three pillars — honesty, patriotism and humanity. “People used to say that elections cannot be fought without money, but we have shown that you can fight elections honestly and win too. We have shown that you can run a government honestly. It’s our dream to make India number the one country in the world,” he said, adding that Manish Sisodia’s crime was that he taught children of the poor to dream.

“And all these anti-national forces put Manish Sisodia in jail. They want to stop AAP, but no one can stop an idea whose time has come.”

‘Development stalled’

Reacting to Mr. Kejriwal statements, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP’s claim of doing positive politics is “completely hollow”.

“The AAP government has stalled the development of Delhi in the last eight years and has pushed Punjab back towards anarchy in one year,” he said, adding that Mr. Kejriwal is projecting AAP getting national party status in the 11th year of its establishment as an achievement.

“The BJP had established itself as a national party in the first year of formation,” he added.