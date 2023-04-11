After national party status, Arvind Kejriwal asks people to join AAP to make India number 1

April 11, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after getting the status of a national party, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal asked people to join the AAP to make India the world’s number one country and urged people to give a miss call at 9871010101 to join the party.

Addressing workers from the party headquarters in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal said, “They’ll put all of you in jail. Everyone’s number will come. Be prepared to stay in jail for seven to eight months. After that, they’ll have to give you bail as you have not done anything. If you’re scared, then leave AAP.”

“If anyone has any greed of money or posts, then leave the party, you have come to the wrong place,” he said.

Terming being a national party a “huge responsibility”, he thanked everyone who believed and supported the party.

“We have given positive politics for the country for the first time. Wherever we fight the election, for the first time, politics of school, hospital, is happening. We are making others also talk about politics of school and education,” he said.

He said that the three pillars of AAP’s ideology are staunch honesty, strong patriotism, and humanity.

“Hooliganism is not our ideology... We showed that you can fight elections honestly and win too. We showed that you can run a government honestly. It’s our dream to make India number 1. Maybe God want us to make India number 1 country in the world,” he said.