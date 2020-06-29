After minor dip, complaints of domestic violence on the rise: DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said following an initial dip in domestic violence complaints when the nationwide lockdown began, the reporting of cases on its helpline number is seeing a gradual increase.
The women’s panel said the number of domestic violence cases reported when the lockdown began had seen a dip as compared to the same period of previous years.
“Domestic violence complaints for the period March to June 2019 were 8,188 while the number of complaints received for the same months in 2020 stands at 6,909. It has been noted that as we progress towards normalcy post lockdown, the reporting of domestic violence and other cases have also started increasing,” the DCW said in a statement.
The panel’s helpline number 181, is a 24/7 one and has received over 34,000 calls in the lockdown period out of which around 20,000 were queries pertaining to food and interstate movement, officials said.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “It was seen that the reporting of cases had decreased manifold in the initial days of the lockdown. The Commission and the Delhi government has taken several steps to create awareness and has encouraged women and girls freely to report their issues.”
