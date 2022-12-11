  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

After MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

The BJP's Delhi unit vice-president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed the acting president until further notice

December 11, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on December 11.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on December 11. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on December 11, days after the party’s defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party, said sources.

“Gupta ji submitted his resignation to the national president and it has been accepted also,” a senior party insider said.

The BJP's Delhi unit vice-president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed the acting president until further notice, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.

"The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," Mr. Singh said in an order.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Delhi / election / local elections / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics / politics (general) / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.