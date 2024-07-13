After Manusmriti row, other amendments to law syllabus get clearance from DU’s Academic Council

Delhi University’s (DU) Academic Council on Friday passed several amendments to the syllabus of two papers taught at the Faculty of Law despite dissent from nine teachers, who said “irrelevant” concepts like ‘Dharma’ and ‘Purushartha’ have replaced important legal works by Amartya Sen and John Locke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move came a day after Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had, following criticism, announced that two readings on the Manusmriti — Manusmriti With The Manubhasya of Medhatithi by G.N. Jha and Commentary of Manu Smriti - Smritichandrika by T Kristnasawmi Iyer — would not be taught in the papers Jurisprudence I and II.

The dissenting teachers, however, said the issue extends far beyond the two readings as “Manuism in spirit pervades and is embodied in different sections of the amended syllabi”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The additions to syllabus, which include Kautilya’s Arthashastra as well as several concepts relating to the ancient Indian legal system, are “irrelevant” and will lead to “unfortunate gaps in a student’s understanding of the subject”, they said in a statement.

“I had suggested we study both the ancient and modern Indian legal system, since one cannot use concepts like ‘Dharma’ and ‘Purushartha’ to argue in a court of law. We could also study Indian legal history separately, but studying it under a paper on jurisprudence is incoherent, since jurisprudence means the study of law in abstract,” said Megh Raj, one of the dissenters and an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law.

‘Important readings dropped’

The statement said that key legal teachings have been dropped from the syllabus to make way for the new additions.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, Unit 4 of Jurisprudence I, titled ‘Concept of Natural Law’, has been heavily truncated, with the works of an important philosopher like John Locke missing from syllabus. However, concepts like ‘Ritam’ and ‘Dharma’ have now been added, it said.

Several other teachings have also been expunged from the paper, including the unit ‘Hans Kelsen: Pure Theory of Law’. From Unit 7, ‘Jurisprudence in Bharatiya Scriptures’, important notions such as the Buddhist notion of Dhamma are missing, while the rest of the texts are “restricted to covering Brahmanical ideas”, the teachers added.

With regards to Unit 1 of Jurisprudence II, which is on legal concept, additions on ‘Purushartha’ have been inserted. “But important supporting readings by Allen Buchanan and Amartya Sen are now missing from the paper,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readings by Otto Kahn Freund, Roscoe Pound and Jeremy Waldron have also been dropped, but Kautilya’s Arthashastra has been introduced, it said.

‘Exclusionary syllbus’

Monami Sinha, a member of the Academic Council, added that Jurisprudence I, a paper on the philosophy of law, makes no mention of Dalit, Gandhian, feminist or Marxist philosophies. “The committee which drafted the amendments comprised mostly upper-caste professors. None of the other professors were consulted,” said another professor.

The amendments to the syllabus also included the introduction of the three new criminal laws, and were unanimously passed by the Faculty’s Committee of Courses in June, after which it was approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters shortly after.

A statement by the university, however, said that DU will consider establishing a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar chair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.