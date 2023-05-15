After low-key Karnataka foray, AAP sets eyes on Rajasthan, M.P. and Chhattisgarh

May 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Karnataka election was the first Assembly poll the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fought after getting the status of a national party. However, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, instead of seeking votes in the southern State, was seen campaigning for his party’s candidate, Sushil Kumar Rinku, in the Jalandhar bypoll. Mr. Rinku won the poll by over 58,00 votes, while AAP received fewer votes than NOTA in Karnataka. Party insiders explain the contrast in AAP’s approach towards the two elections saying that the central leadership is picking its poll battles carefully.

“Had Kejriwal ji and other top leaders campaigned in Karnataka and we ended up with a poor result, it would have reflected poorly on the leadership. That is why we decided not to go on all-out in the State. We knew we did not have that much of a presence there,” a senior leader said.

Sources say the party is unlikely to fight the upcoming Assembly election in Telangana “in a serious way”. Notably, the AAP chief gave Telangana a miss in March when he went on a tour of four election-bound States — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

However, the party is looking to go all-out in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The three States, where the party did not win a single seat in the 2018 polls, will see campaigns by Mr. Kejriwal and other senior leaders, say party sources.

Building structures

Gopal Rai, a member of AAP’s highest decision-making body — the Political Affairs Committee — told The Hindu on Sunday that the party’s focus at the moment is to build an organisation in every State.

“In Uttar Pradesh, we have won many seats in the recent local body elections. It is the result of the organisational work over the years,” he said.

On the party’s performance in Karnataka, Mr. Rai said fighting the election was necessary to keep the party’s “support base intact” and that the State unit fought the poll with little interference from the central leadership.

Asked whether the party’s decision not to contest elections in certain States with all its might would help the Congress, Mr. Rai denied the correlation. “Last time we fought the election in Madhya Pradesh, but Congress still won. Every time we fight an election, it doesn’t necessarily affect them,” said the senior AAP leader.

On the issue of next year’s general election, Mr. Rai told The Hindu last month that AAP will fight only from seats where it is in a strong position, unlike in 2014, when the party fought from over 400 Lok Sabha constituencies.

AAP’s Chhattisgarh election in-charge, Sanjeev Jha, said, “We have built organisation till the panchayat level. Our aim is to reach every booth within the next month. We have also hit the streets over several public issues, including water shortage, compensation for farmers who lost their crops in the rain and the state of schools. ”