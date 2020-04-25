After lockdown, IGIA to deploy queue managers

Delhi’s IGI Airport is preparing to resume operations once the lockdown is lifted and has prepared a strategy to ensure social distancing across its premises and a sanitised environment.

The measures will include additional queue managers, seating arrangements where passengers form queues as well as UV machines to sanitise checked baggage.

The additional queue managers will be found at the entrance gate, check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates to ensure passengers follow social distancing norms. There will be signages at various points as well as staggered seating arrangements.

There will be additional seating arrangements where passengers form queues, such as check-in facility, security area and immigration counters. This will be necessary as waiting time is expected to increase with only alternate counters operating to maintain required distance.

Self-service facilities

“Passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self check-in, self bag tag, scan and fly, etc. The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitise checked baggage,” stated the white paper prepared by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

There will be a separate isolation facility set up for travelers who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The IGI Airport said there will be auto-dispensing sanitisers within the premises. It will also take steps to ensure deep cleaning every day. It said that it has assigned a team of 500 staff who will carry out disinfection drive every hour.

“IGI Airport is also conducting training and assessment of key service personnel, running checks on major facilities and performing risk evaluation to prepare for resumption of operations,” said CEO, DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.