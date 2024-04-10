After JJP chief hints at return, sibling slams INLD door shut on ‘traitors’

April 10, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

Amid a flurry of resignations of its office-bearers, including Haryana unit president Nishan Singh, over the past few days, Jannayak Janta Party national president Ajay Chautala’s “willingness” to reunite with the parent party has met with strong opposition from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Chautala, who called them a “blot on the face of late Chaudhary Devi Lal”.

In an over five-minute video on his X account, Mr. Abhay Chautala, the party’s lone MLA, on Tuesday said there was no place for those who had broken the party and brought a bad name to late Chaudhary Devi Lal. He added that the JJP, as junior ruling partner in the BJP-led Haryana government until recently, had plundered the State with both hands and now stood exposed.

“The people have boycotted them and abused them. They want to return to the INLD because they are politically and socially finished,” said Mr. Abhay Chautala. They should first make it clear as to why did they leave, he added, saying that they were “traitors”.

Mr. Abhay Chautala’s statement came a day after his elder brother Mr. Ajay Chautala, speaking to mediapersons, said he was ready to go back to the INLD if his father – family patriarch and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala – “invited” them.

Split in 2018

Mr. Ajay Chautala and his son, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, had formed the JJP on December 9, 2018 after a vertical split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family. The fledgling party then extended support to the BJP in 2019 after the latter fell short of the majority mark in the Assembly election. The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month.

Mr. Dushyant Chautala, in a cryptic post on X, on Tuesday said one should know the art of losing when up against one’s own people. He has faced opposition during his visit to a few villages in Haryana’s Hisar over the past few days. The JJP’s core voters, the Jats, are angry with the party leadership for allying with the BJP share power and then maintaining silence over the farmers’ agitation, Agniveer scheme and the wrestlers’ protest.

JJP spokesperson Deepkamal Saharan told The Hindu that Mr. Ajay Chautala’s remark was made in response to a query by a journalist and the possibilities of the reunion were “remote” and never formally discussed at the party’s forum.

Mass exits

Mr. Singh, one of the co-founders of the JJP, resigned as party’s State president on Tuesday after three decades of association with the Chautalas. His resignation came in the wake of party’s general secretary Kamlesh Saini giving up the JJP’s primary membership earlier this month and MLA Jogi Ram Sihag relinquishing all party posts for “personal reasons”.

Around 50 office-bearers of the JJP from Jind had also quit to join the Congress on Monday.