After Independence Day celebrations, Delhi RWAs flag disposal concerns

Groups collecting damaged Tricolours and handing them over to civic bodies for proper disposal

After promoting ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ for the Independence Day celebrations, resident welfare associations (RWA) across are Capital are now busy collecting damaged and soiled flags and handing them over to the municipal authorities for their disposal in accordance with the Flag Code of India.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had till August 18 collected over 200 flags from different areas under its jurisdiction. While most of the flags were damaged, close to 60 were intact and in good condition, said a senior MCD official.

“Some people returned their flags that were in perfect condition because they were unsure about how to store them for future events. The damaged pieces are currently being stored and will be disposed of according to the Flag Code of India. The MCD is open to collecting flags even at a later stage,” said the senior official. The MCD had distributed about 13 lakh flages in the city.

Awareness concerns

For Pradeep Joshi, the president of an RWA in Mayur Vihar, the current task at hand involves spreading awareness among residents and collecting damaged flags to be handed over to the MCD for disposal.

“We are coordinating through our RWA groups on WhatsApp to raise awareness and inform residents about the rules to dispose of the damaged flags. This is also to help prevent improper disposal, especially through municipal solid waste,” said Mr. Joshi.

However, when The Hindu visited colonies in the city’s Laxmi Nagar and Nirman Vihar areas, damaged and ripped flags were seen outside houses and shops, while residents were unaware of the rules of the Flag Code of India.

“We don’t throw away the flag since it is our pride. We are planning to fold it and keep it safe in our homes and use it for the Republic Day celebrations next year,” replied a store owner when asked why he did not dispose of a ripped flag that was displayed outside his store.

Another shop owner, who had damaged flags on display, said that instead of discarding them, the residents had planned to “dump their stock in the Yamuna”.

Responding to this observation, the senior MCD official said the civic body was yet to come across cases of improper disposal through municipal solid waste or other methods.

“There are many areas where the RWAs have taken the initiative of collecting the flags to ensure proper disposal. However, our officials are coordinating to keep an eye out for improper disposal of flags,” the official said.