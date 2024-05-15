ADVERTISEMENT

After IGI Airport, four hospitals and Tihar Jail receive similar bomb threat emails

Published - May 15, 2024 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Police teams carrying out a search at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after it received a bomb threat email.

Tihar Jail and four government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on Tuesday morning, days after Indira Gandhi International Airport, several hospitals and over 150 schools reported similar threats, said Delhi Police.

The police added that after conducting a thorough check of all the premises by teams led by a bomb disposal squad and dog squads, the bomb threats were found to be a hoax.

The emails were sent to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 9.45 a.m.; Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10.55 a.m.; Hedgewar Hospital in Shahdara at 11.01 a.m.; and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden at 11.12 a.m. They contained threats of an explosive device placed in the hospital and jail buildings.

On May 12, IGI Airport and eight government hospitals had received similar emails from an unidentified account.

