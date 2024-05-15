GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

After IGI Airport, four hospitals and Tihar Jail receive similar bomb threat emails

Published - May 15, 2024 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Police teams carrying out a search at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after it received a bomb threat email.

Police teams carrying out a search at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after it received a bomb threat email.

Tihar Jail and four government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on Tuesday morning, days after Indira Gandhi International Airport, several hospitals and over 150 schools reported similar threats, said Delhi Police.

The police added that after conducting a thorough check of all the premises by teams led by a bomb disposal squad and dog squads, the bomb threats were found to be a hoax.

The emails were sent to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 9.45 a.m.; Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10.55 a.m.; Hedgewar Hospital in Shahdara at 11.01 a.m.; and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden at 11.12 a.m. They contained threats of an explosive device placed in the hospital and jail buildings.

On May 12, IGI Airport and eight government hospitals had received similar emails from an unidentified account.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.