After Gandhi it is Modi who has understood people’s sentiments: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh during the launch of the book The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understood the sentiments of the masses, asserting he directly connects with people who in turn trust him.

Speaking at the release of the book, The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party, written by seasoned journalist Ajay Singh who is currently the press secretary to the President, Mr. Singh heaped praise on the Prime Minister’s governance and organisational capabilities and said he has no parallel in contemporary politics.

He has made the BJP a “poll-winning machine” with his innovations, without compromising on ideology, Mr. Singh said, adding that there has been no other leader like him in independent India.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh said many books have been written on Mr. Modi but “this is the best one” to understand him.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said Mr. Modi had transcended caste and regional boundaries and has reestablished personal and political morality. He has started a new era by engaging continuously in dialogue with people in his politics of development, Mr. Sinha said.