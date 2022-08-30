After Gandhi it is Modi who has understood people’s sentiments: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister was speaking at a book launch

PTI New Delhi
August 30, 2022 00:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh during the launch of the book The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understood the sentiments of the masses, asserting he directly connects with people who in turn trust him.

Speaking at the release of the book, The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party, written by seasoned journalist Ajay Singh who is currently the press secretary to the President, Mr. Singh heaped praise on the Prime Minister’s governance and organisational capabilities and said he has no parallel in contemporary politics.

He has made the BJP a “poll-winning machine” with his innovations, without compromising on ideology, Mr. Singh said, adding that there has been no other leader like him in independent India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh said many books have been written on Mr. Modi but “this is the best one” to understand him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said Mr. Modi had transcended caste and regional boundaries and has reestablished personal and political morality. He has started a new era by engaging continuously in dialogue with people in his politics of development, Mr. Sinha said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app