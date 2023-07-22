After furore over CMIE data, govt. figures show Haryana sliding on unemployment

July 22, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Haryana has the fourth highest rate of unemployment in the country along with Manipur among States, as per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

With an unemployment rate of 9% for 2021-22, the State has fared poorly compared to the neighbours including Uttar Pradesh (2.9%), Himachal Pradesh (4.0%), Rajasthan (4.7%) and Punjab (6.4%). It is also more than double the national unemployment rate of 4.1%.

The Opposition and Haryana government have had a long-running face-off ever since the Congress highlighted the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CFIE)’s report in January that put the State’s unemployment rate at 37.4%, the highest in the country.

The PLFS data was shared by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli in reply to an unstarred question by Haryana Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Thursday.

Earlier rankings

While the unemployment data are collected through PLFS since 2017-18, prior to it the Employment-Unemployment Survey (EUS) was conducted by the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment, for the years 2010-11 to 2016-17.

Though the two surveys have different sampling methodologies and coverage, Haryana was at the 16th spot along with Andhra Pradesh and Assam as per the EUS data for 2013-14 with an unemployment rate of 2.9%.

Attacking the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party coalition, Mr. Hooda said while there was maximum unemployment in the State, two lakh government posts were lying vacant.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s media adviser Amit Arya, however, said while the PLFS figures were not entirely correct, they disproved the CMIE data. Unemployment rate in the State was around 6% as per data based on Parivar Pehchan Patra, he maintained.