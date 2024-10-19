After four years and two court battles, the Queen of Jhansi finds a new home in Delhi

It was meant to be an ordinary relocation exercise, the likes of which are not infrequent and elicit little public attention in metropolitan cities. The execution, however, was a totally different story.

In December 2020, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation decided to move the statue of a freedom fighter from a busy roundabout in central Delhi to a place with much less traffic movement. After a couple of proposals were turned down, the civic body in 2021 decided to instal it a few km away in an open space next to an Idgah. Then, the plan fell through the cracks, soon after which the civic body itself, along with two other municipal bodies, got merged into a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Three years later, the municipality decided to revive the plan. Its officials went straight to Sadar Bazar’s Shahi Idgah Park and, without informing its office-bearers, started digging up the ground to lay the foundation for the statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai. It prompted a protest by the area’s residents. The police had to be called in. The Idgah’s management committee approached the Delhi High Court against the statue’s relocation. The case was heard by two separate Benches, and the Idgah committee’s objections were overruled both times.

Police presence

The statue of the Queen of Jhansi on horseback with a sword in one hand was finally placed in the park on October 3, nearly four years after the plan was first mooted. Construction work in the area, located close to a road named after the nineteenth century freedom fighter, continues amid heavy police presence.

However, the panel members of the centuries-old Idgah say that the manner in which the relocation exercise was conducted led to unnecessary controversy and that their objections were misconstrued.

“Our plea was against the way the agency was trying to impose its will upon us and summarily shift the statue of a national icon in a neglected part of an open field. Had the authorities consulted us, we would have suggested a better location in the park,” said Mohammad Salman, general secretary of the Idgah managing committee.

He added, “Rani Lakshmi Bai fought for our country. The least the agencies could have done was to coordinate with us to find an accessible spot that would allow people to come and honour her memory.”

The spot where the construction work is still going on remains inaccessible and is fortified with barricades and heavy police presence.

The search

Officials say the erstwhile civic body first considered shifting the statue from the congested Jhandewalan roundabout to DCM Chowk located nearly a km away. However, the plan was junked after the corporation received representations from two private societies in the area, claiming that such a move would lead to traffic congestion at DCM Chowk.

The civic body then thought of shifting it to a park maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the Rani Jhansi Road. This plan, too, was shelved after some officials raised similar traffic-related concerns.

It was then that the erstwhile corporation zeroed in on the open field next to Delhi’s only Idgah for the statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai, a key figure in the First War of Independence, who fought against the British forces with courage that was later celebrated in Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s poem “Khoob Lari Mardani Jhansi Waali Rani”.

Noted scholar Zafar Hasan has written in ‘Monuments of Delhi’ that the Idgah was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, the area’s residents believe that it was constructed during the rule of his father, Shah Jahan, on the outskirts of what then used to be the city of Shahjahanabad.

On August 29, several municipal and urban body teams led by senior officials reached the spot and started the installation work. After protests by the area’s residents, the work was put off.

When reached for comment, the MCD and the DDA did not respond.

Courtroom drama

On September 5, the Idgah panel approached the single-judge Bench of the Delhi High Court against the statue’s installation.

However, on September 23, the court rejected the plea, stating that the petitioner had “no legal or fundamental right” to oppose the maintenance and upkeep of the parks surrounding the Shahi Idgah. It added that Rani Lakshmi Bai was a national hero and that “history should not be divided on communal politics”.

Two days later, the Idgah panel filed an appeal against the order before a two-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan.

The committee referred to a gazette notification published in 1970, according to which the Shahi Idgah Park, built during the Mughal period, is used to offer namaz and that as many as 50,000 people visit the area during festivals to offer prayers.

Land ownership

The panel, through its president Haji Shakir Dost Mohammad, claimed that the property belongs to the Waqf Board and that the construction work amounted to “encroachment”. However, advocate Tushar Sannu, representing the Waqf Board, told the court that the land is under the DDA’s jurisdiction.

On October 4, the civic agencies told the two-judge Bench that the statue had been placed nearly 200 metres away from the Idgah’s wall and that a partition had been built near the statue to protect the sentiments of those offering prayers in the area.

On October 7, the two-judge Bench, while disposing of the petition, noted that the issue had been mutually resolved by the parties.

The area’s residents said they wished that the civic agencies, having staked claim to the park, now take care of its upkeep.

Salima Begum, a homemaker, said, “As long as they maintain the park, we have no objection. One can’t just stake claim to a piece of land and shirk away from the responsibility of maintaining it.” The DDA and the MCD are yet to say how they plan to develop the area in the future.

Rashid, a grocery store owner, said, “The problem is the way in which MCD and DDA are shifting the statue here. It is disrespectful to our freedom fighters.”