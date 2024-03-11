GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After four-year gap, JNU to hold students' union elections on March 22

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections were last held in 2019.

March 11, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File

A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said the students' union elections will be held on March 22 and the results will be declared on March 24. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were last held in 2019.

According to the schedule released by JNU's Election Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the polls, the tentative voter list will be displayed on March 11 and will be open for correction till March 12.

“Students can file their nominations from March 14 and the final list of candidates will be displayed on March 16,” an official notice stated.

A University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) will be held on March 20, followed by the presidential debate wherein the candidates will address other students.

“Voting will be held on March 22. The counting of votes will take place on March 24, following which the results will be declared,” according to the notice.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.