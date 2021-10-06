After DU’s high first cut-off list, AUD offers a ray of hope

Eligible candidates will have to get their documents verified physically on campus today and tomorrow

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Tuesday released its first cut-off list for admissions into various undergraduate programmes.

The university’s cut-off is lower than that set by the University of Delhi, giving hope to many students from the NCR to secure a seat. The highest cut-off was declared for BA (Hons.) with a major in psychology for which, the university has set a cut-off for NCT candidates at 98.75%, and for candidates from outside Delhi at 99.5%.

Reserved seats

The university reserves 85% of its seats for candidates from the NCR and therefore, released two cut-off percentages in the general category — one for students from the NCR and the other for students outside the NCR. The university also released a merit list of applicants who had cleared the cut-off in various categories as a “provisional admission” list based on the marks entered by the candidates while filling the application form.

For BA (Hons) Economics, the cut-off for NCT candidates is 97.25% and for candidates from outside Delhi 97.75%. For BA (Hons) English, the university has set the mark for NCT candidates at 97.50% and for candidates from outside Delhi at 97.50%. For BA (Hons) History, the cut-off is 96.75% for NCT candidates and 98.50% for candidates from outside Delhi. BA (Hons) Mathematics has cut-off at 94.25% for NCT candidates and 95.25% for candidates from outside Delhi. For BA (Hons) Hindi, the university has set the cut-off for NCT candidates at 81.75% and for candidates from outside Delhi at 82.25%.

Two campuses

At the Kashmere Gate campus, AUD offers BA (Hons) with a major in English, economics, history, mathematics, psychology, sociology, social science and humanities, and Hindi. It also offers a degree in Bachelor of Business administration.

At the Karampura campus, it offers BVoc in retail management, tourism and hospitality, accounting and finance, and early childhood centre management and entrepreneurship. The campus also offers BA in global studies, law and politics, social sciences and humanities and sustainable urbanism.

According to the admission process by the university, those candidates that have made it to the first list will have to get their documents verified physically on campus between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on October 6 and 7. The last day for payment is October 7.

The second cut-off list is scheduled to be out on October 8. AUD said that it may release up to six cut-off lists depending on how many seats remain vacant.