After desertions in H.P., AAP gets 18 from BJP

April 14, 2022 01:15 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that 18 BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh joined the outfit, including Harmal Dhiman, who was BJP’s national executive member (SC wing) and S.C. Morcha, vice-president.

Two days ago, AAP had dissolved its State working committee in Himachal Pradesh after many of its top State leaders joined the BJP.

“Several prominent people have joined AAP for two reasons. To begin with, these good and hardworking people had been dismayed by the kind of policies being peddled by the BJP. Secondly, they were impressed by the policy of change and the model of governance the party has given in other States under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Satyendar Jain, AAP Himachal Pradesh election in-charge

BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Jagdish Panwar and Devraj Thakur, also joined AAP on Wednesday, the party said, adding more will join in the coming days.