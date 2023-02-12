After Delhi, education revolution now taking shape in Punjab: Kejriwal   

February 12, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the “education revolution” started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is now taking shape in Punjab as well.

The AAP chief said this in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a gathering of principals from Delhi and Punjab government schools in the national capital. “We have interacted with principals from Punjab schools who have returned from [a training programme in] Singapore today. Now, we have to make the schools of Delhi and Punjab the best in the world,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Asserting that no other government in Punjab has ever sent teachers abroad, Mr. Kejriwal said education was not their [previous governments’] priority. “The AAP government in Punjab has sent its principals to Singapore for training, giving a clear message that our biggest priority is education,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Mann ensured that the Punjab government will not allow government school teachers to be sent on any duty other than teaching.

Mr. Kejriwal said unless there is a positive energy in teachers and principals, government schools cannot be improved. He said after forming the government in Delhi, AAP first emphasised on the infrastructure of schools and then started sending teachers for training.

“Now the results of Delhi government schools are excellent and people are taking their children out of private schools and enrolling them in government schools. If the intentions of governments are right, the education that governments can provide could never be matched by private schools,” he said.

He said the AAP government will also invest in school infrastructure in Punjab. “Now Punjab is learning from what Delhi has done, but when new experiments will be done in Punjab, Delhi will learn from Punjab,” he added.