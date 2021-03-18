After decline, daily cases breach 500 mark again

Delhi witnessed 536 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest since January 1, taking the total number of cases to 6,45,025, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.
On January 1, 585 cases were reported and then the cases reduced and even dropped below 100. But the number of new cases crossed 200 mark in February last week and has been increasing since then.
Also, three deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,948. A total of 80,856 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,31,375 people have recovered and there are 2,702 active cases. The number of active cases has also been on the rise.
A total of 28,394 beneficiaries took the vaccination and there was one minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a government spokesperson. Of the total beneficiaries, 13,609 were people who are 60 years of age and above and 2,433 people were between 45 and 59 years of age.
101-year-old takes jab
Meanwhile, a 101-year-old man from Karol Bagh, Brij Prakash Gupta, took the vaccine at BLK Super Speciality Hospital. He is fine and there was no complications, said the hospital.
