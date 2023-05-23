After DCW rap, civic body removes clause that mandated the use of acid for cleaning toilets

May 23, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has prohibited the use of acid in cleaning public toilets maintained by the civic body after revising the terms of the contract with the private agencies responsible for their upkeep. The contract earlier had a clause to penalise agencies for not using acid to clean toilets.

The move comes more than a month after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a summons to the civic body following the visit of DCW chief Swati Maliwal to a toilet for women opposite G.B. Pant Hospital, where she found a 50-litre canister containing acid kept in the open.

A senior MCD official said the contract should have been revised long ago and that it wasn’t due to an “oversight”.

Corrective steps taken

Ms. Maliwal slammed the municipality for “promoting the usage of acid”, calling it “shocking and illegal”. She added, “After the DCW’s intervention, the MCD has finally taken corrective steps and the use of acid has been prohibited in its public toilets.”

In an order dated May 18, the agencies maintaining the civic body’s 308 public toilets were asked to replace acid with alternative cleaning material. “The provision for penalty for not using acid for cleaning toilets is hereby repealed from the contract. The agency/operator shall use alternative cleaning material in place of acid. Violation of the instruction will attract penalty,” the MCD order read.

