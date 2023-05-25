HamberMenu
After DCW nudge, disciplinary action taken against vice-principal accused of harassment

The incident was reported from a Delhi government school in north-west Delhi last year; complaints of sexual and mental harassment had been received from teachers

May 25, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Upon intervention by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the Directorate of Education (DoE) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a Delhi government school vice-principal accused of sexually harassing some teachers, officials said on Wednesday.

A DCW official said complaints of sexual and mental harassment were received last year from the boys school in north-west Delhi’s Qadipur against the accused. The commission was informed that the police had registered a case against the accused following a woman’s complaint in 2022.

“Several of those complaints were submitted to higher authorities too,” the DCW official said.

To investigate the matter, a committee was formed, which submitted that the allegations had been verified and recommended the transfer or suspension of the vice-principal.

The DCW summoned the Deputy Director of Education (North West-A), and on May 15 it was informed that the vice-principal has been transferred from the school and the matter forwarded to the district’s Local Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013.

However, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had termed the action “insufficient”, after which DoE officials appeared before the commission again and decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the accused.

