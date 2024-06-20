GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After days of heatwave, Delhi witnesses light rains, pleasant morning

The department also predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm or dust storm on June 21 and 22

Updated - June 20, 2024 11:24 am IST

Published - June 20, 2024 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

After a long and harsh spell of heatwave, the national capital witnessed a pleasant morning on June 20, with the weather department saying parts of the city received light rains.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of very light rain and gusty winds during the day. Duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning are also likely.

Delhi records warmest night in 55 years amid unrelenting heatwave

A weather update notified people about the likelihood of light to moderate intensity rains and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 km/ph over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in the pre-noon period on June 20.

The department also predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm or dust storm on June 21 and 22.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. on June 20 was 67%. The minimum temperature was 29.6° Celsius and the maximum is likely to settle around 42° Celsius.

Swathes of northern India, including the national capital, have been in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

During the past three days, the bodies of 50 people evidently belonging to the underprivileged backgrounds were recovered around Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Heatwave-hit North India goes heavy on power consumption

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 9 a.m. was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 214, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

