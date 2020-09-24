After COVID-19, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia now diagnosed with dengue

New Delhi

24 September 2020 21:30 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to a hospital on September 23 after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, is also suffering from dengue, officials said on Thursday. “He is also suffering from dengue and his blood platelets count is low,” a Delhi government official said.

Mr. Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesdday as he had fever and low oxygen levels. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation.

“The Minister was in ICU yesterday, but he has been shifted to a room today. Though he has dengue, his blood platelets count is above 1 lakh and he is stable. His fever has also come down and oxygen levels are also better,” a hospital official said.

