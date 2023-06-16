After Centre’s ordinance, Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA

June 16, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), constituted through an ordinance by the Centre, on June 20 to discuss disciplinary proceedings against an officer.

“However, even before the first meeting of the NCCSA could be convened, it has become clear that the authority is nothing but a farcical body. Several proposals related to services are being directly sent by the Chief Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor, bypassing the Chief Minister and the NCCSA,” an official statement from the CM’s office said.

The Union government on May 19 had brought an ordinance designating the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre’s ordinance seeks to establish for the first time the NCCSA, which will be headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

Since then, the AAP chief has met different leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to seek support to defeat the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

According to the statement from the CM’s office, the Chief Secretary and the Lieutenant-Governor colluded to bypass the Chief Minister and the NCCSA and directly issued suspension orders to an officer in another matter.

“It may be noted that the outcome of any authority meeting is already known with two members as officers appointed by the Central government and the Chief Minister being in minority. Now, due to the collusion of the L-G and the Chief Secretary, the farcical authority meeting itself is not being held, reducing it to a mere showpiece,” the statement said.

The proposed June 20 meeting would be the first meeting of the NCCSA.

Reacting to the allegation, officials of the L-G Secretariat slammed the Chief Minister for issuing “false and misleading statements comprising patently wrong assertions and half truths”. “Contrary to the claims being made, no single file pertaining to posting or transfer has been sent to or received by the L-G Secretariat after the ordinance came into effect,” said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.