After Centre order, Delhi govt. plans movement of migrants

Migrant workers, trying to leave for their hometowns after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, at Kaushambi bus terminal.

Migrant workers, trying to leave for their hometowns after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, at Kaushambi bus terminal.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Kejriwal in touch with counterparts from other States

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government was in the process of formulating a plan regarding the movement of migrant workers to their respective States.

Mr. Kejriwal’s statement came in the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing an order allowing the interstate movement of stranded tourists, pilgrims, students and migrant workers. The Delhi government was also in touch with its counterparts in other States, he said.

Buses to be used

“The order regarding migrants was passed today by the Union Home Ministry. In this regard, we are talking to other state governments. All of us are in the process of planning this and will inform you about the way forward in a day or two. Until then, you should stay at home and follow the lockdown,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

State governments, according to the order, are to make arrangements and utilise buses for the movement of such residents of their respective States. Only the asymptomatic among such individuals, the order stated, will be required to stay in home quarantine after reaching their destinations unless assessment by local authorities requires institutional quarantine.

