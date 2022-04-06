After BJP’s criticism, DJB withdraws Namaz break for employees during Ramzan

April 06, 2022 00:45 IST

Government resumed liquor discount during Navratri but allowed Namaz breaks: Delhi BJP president

Amid opposition by the BJP, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday withdrew an order giving a daily 2-hour break to Muslim employees throughout Ramzan.

In the Tuesday order, the DJB recalled its decision to allow the breaks, which it had approved through an order on Monday. No reason was cited for the withdrawal and when contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said through a tweet that the DJB’s Monday order showed the “real face of Arvind Kejriwal”. On one hand, the government was “distributing intoxicants by giving a 25% discount on liquor” on the first day of Navratras, and on the other, Delhi Jal Board employees were given 2 hours off from their working hours to offer Namaz during Ramzan. “If this is not appeasement, then what is?” he asked.