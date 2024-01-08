GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After BJP hints at going solo in LS poll, JJP leaders urge partymen to make Dushyant next Haryana CM

January 08, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda hinted at going it alone in Haryana for the Lok Sabha election, leaders of its coalition partner in the State government, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), at a public rally in Karnal on Sunday exhorted party workers to gear up for ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’ to make party leader and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala the next Chief Minister and “JJP the strongest organisation in the State”.

Addressing a ‘Navsankalp rally’ at Gharaunda, JJP State president Sardar Nishan said the party has achieved many milestones due to the hard work of its workers. He said there was not much time left for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and party workers should gear up for ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’ and carry out door-to-door campaigns to spread the word about the party’s policies and development works done by Mr. Chautala.

It is for the first time that a senior JJP leader has formally referred to ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’ at a public platform, though it has been discussed and talked about in the internal public meetings over the past several months, a JJP functionary told The Hindu.

Mr. Chautala, speaking at the rally, also called upon the party workers to successfully complete programmes like the JJP’s ‘Booth Yodha’, ‘Booth Sakhi’, ‘Sadasyata Abhiyan’ and join hands to make the party the strongest and largest organisation in the State. He also listed the public welfare works done under the coalition government in the State.

The party’s national president, Ajay Singh Chautala, said JJP workers should work towards increasing the strength of the organisation.

Mr. Nadda, at a roadshow in Panchkula on Saturday, along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal and BJP State chief Nayab Saini had said the party will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, hinting at contesting the poll without an alliance with the JJP.

