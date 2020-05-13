After audit, death toll jumps by 20

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 106 on Wednesday as the Delhi government added 20 more to the toll after an audit committee went through case sheets received from hospitals.

All the 20 deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. “They are deaths reported of April and May, as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee [sic],” read an official statement.

The Delhi government did not provide details or dates on which the 20 deaths occurred or the actual number of deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours. According to the government’s health bulletin on Wednesday, 359 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 7,998.

Of the 7,998 cases, 2,858 people have recovered and there are 5,034 active cases.

The Congress and the BJP have accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of hiding the actual number of deaths and positive cases from the public.

The government has strongly denied the allegations and said that hospitals send the number of deaths to a Death Audit Committee, appointed by the government on April 20. Only the panel can certify the deaths and only those will be counted in the health bulletin, added the government.

Different figures

Though the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the Delhi government is 106, the number of such deaths from just two city hospitals until Tuesday, accessed by The Hindu, is more. “There have been 58 COVID-19 related deaths in our hospital and 17 people were brought dead or died within 24 hours of reaching the hospital. All of them were COVID-19 positive cases,” said Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

According to the Delhi government, the total number of COVID-19 deaths from the hospital is only 41.

Similarly, there were 81 such deaths in Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital till Tuesday, according to the hospital. But as per the Delhi government, there were only 19 deaths in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that some hospitals were not sending death summaries to the government in time. “We have written to hospitals to send reports of deaths immediately. Hospitals have started sending death summaries,” the Minister added.

Rail Bhawan closed

The Rail Bhawan will be closed on Thursday and Friday for sanitisation after a COVID-19 positive case was reported in the Ministry of Railways, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the office of the New Delhi district magistrate was sealed on Wednesday after eight civil defence volunteers working there tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

All those who came in contact with the infected will be tested, a senior official said, adding that contact tracing has also been undertaken.

The eight personnel were involved in field work such as distribution of masks and other relief works.

Two Delhi court judges have also gone into self quarantine at home for 14 days after one of them came in contact with an infected patient, read a circular issued by the Saket District Courts.