After allegations of pointed redrawing of Okhla boundaries, BJP wins Sarita Vihar ward

December 08, 2022 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Muneef Khan

In the Okhla assembly constituency, where the redrawn boundaries of four wards led to allegations of gerrymandering by Congress and AAP, the MCD poll results show that each party, including the BJP, got a piece of the pie.

In  The Hindu’s report, published on December 3, senior Congress leader Chattar Singh had expressed apprehensions about the likelihood of the BJP winning the Sarita Vihar ward as “the delimitation exercise was executed on religious grounds”. The Congress had approached the Delhi High Court in October challenging the final delimitation report and seeking a fresh exercise.

In the results declared on Wednesday, the BJP won the Sarita Vihar ward and retained the Madanpur Khadar (West) ward, losing the Madanpur Khadar (East) ward to AAP, while the latter lost the Abul Fazal Enclave ward, with former councillor Wajid Khan losing out to Congress’s Ariba Khan by a margin of 1,479 votes.

“The reason why AAP was unable to retain the Abul Fazal Enclave ward was that some areas under the Sarita Vihar ward were shifted into the Abul Fazal Enclave ward. The Congress was unable to win the Sarita Vihar seat because much of the voter population that was crucial to us has now been shifted out of it,” Mr. Singh said.

He added that the Sarita Vihar municipal ward has become smaller and thus “the BJP has remained successful in winning at least two of the five wards in the constituency”.

According to local police authorities and political leaders from the Congress and AAP, the areas shifted out of the Sarita Vihar ward were predominantly Muslim, with a few areas having a mix of religious identities.

