After a year of turbulence, AAP hopes to draw strength from INDIA bloc to take on BJP

January 01, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rode into 2023 on a high note after ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and an impressive show in the Gujarat Assembly election, which made them eligible for a national political party status.

However, the year has been turbulent for the party as Central probe agencies arrested two of its top leaders – Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Party insiders say now the threat of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the same case seems “very real”.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the Chief Minister to appear before the agency on January 3 as part of a money laundering investigation. This is the third time he has been summoned in the case. Mr. Kejriwal has previously skipped the summons, calling them “illegal”.

Counting on INDIA bloc

Party leaders are now pinning their hopes on the Opposition’s INDIA bloc to perform well and defeat the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary election.

“Both the Congress and AAP need each other to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha election and the Congress also knows it,” a senior leader said.

The leader hinted that AAP will be more flexible than in 2019, when talks for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana had faltered due to differences over seat-sharing.

The Congress units in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have so far vehemently opposed any tie-up with AAP in those States.

Meanwhile, the party tried to drum up support with a door-to-door campaign, “Main Bhi Kejriwal”, claiming that people in the Capital want the AAP chief to run his government from the jail, if arrested.

Another senior leader said the party has survived its “toughest year” since its formation in 2012 and has now planned to “aggressively tackle” the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

Revival plan

“We will be taking on the BJP over issues of unemployment and inflation,” the leader said.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told The Hindu,“As the BJP has not been able to provide an equivalent to AAP’s ‘Delhi model of governance’ in any of the States ruled by it, they [BJP leaders] are trying everything possible to finish off the party.”

On the AAP’s poor show in various Assembly elections in 2023, she said the party’s focus was on building its organisation and they were not expecting any miracles. “It takes time to build an organisation. Even the BJP lost its deposits on 54 seats in Punjab in 2022 and 173 seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. But most people do not know this,” Ms. Kakkar said.

However, an AAP leader said that they will continue to fight, claiming that their outfit has risen from a movement.

“What others don’t understand is that the core of the party is made of people who were part of the Anna Andolan (India Against Corruption movement). We are people who left behind their lucrative jobs to serve the country. We are very different from regular politicians and will continue our fight,” the leader stressed.

Although the party has been claiming that the charges against its leaders are baseless and politically motivated, the developments over the year have caused a lot of trouble for the party and changes within it.

After Mr. Sisodia — who was the second-in-command — was arrested in February, Mr. Singh, in a way, filled that void within the party. But when he, too, was arrested in October, senior party leader Atishi and MP Raghav Chadha stepped in. Now, who will fill the void if Mr. Kejriwal gets arrested is the big question that remains unanswered.

