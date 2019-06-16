After a month, 3 of family nabbed for killing woman

A month after a woman’s body was found stuffed in a bag in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, her live-in partner, his mother and brother have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju P. Kuruvilla said Nikhil Singh, his brother Varun and mother Geeta Devi have been arrested in connection with the case.

On May 16, the police received information about a body found in a drain in Jwalapuri. On reaching the spot, they saw a woman’s body packed in a red trolley bag.

During investigation, the police found that a couple living in the area had been missing and when the photograph was shown, she was identified as Sarita.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that Sarita was already married and had a three-year-old daughter. She met the accused about six months ago after which they started living together in Sultanpuri.

On the night of May 14, an argument ensued between the couple after which Nikhil strangulated her, the police added. “He informed Varun and Geeta Devi about the crime when they packed the body and threw it in the drain,” the officer added.