After a brief respite, Delhi air turns severely toxic again

The respite from extremely toxic air did not last very long for the residents of Delhi. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Saturday returned to the ‘severe’ category after being in the ‘very poor’ zone for two days. In fact, the national capital, which had the day’s worst AQI as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, was the only city in the country to report ‘severe’ air pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the average AQI in the Capital on Thursday was 412, the adjoining cities were much less polluted with Noida at 322 (‘very poor’), Ghaziabad at 339 (‘very poor’), and Gurugram at 265 (‘poor’).

The ‘severe’ category AQI affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, as per the CPCB.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AQI is a measurement of air pollution on a scale of 0-500. A higher value suggests an increase in toxicity. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

Delhi’s AQI, which had stagnated in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ zones for nearly a week before turning ‘very poor’ on Thursday, worsened despite the imposition of the most severe anti-pollution measures under Graded Action Plan Stage-IV, including a complete ban on construction, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, closure of schools and colleges, restrictions on the entry of trucks, and staggered office timings.

The city is likely to end the year without having breathed ‘good’ category air (AQI up to 50). The last time the national capital reported a ‘good’ air day was on September 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police crackdown

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police reported having issued over 1,64,739 challans amounting to ₹164 crore from October 1 to November 22 in a crackdown against vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

Driving a vehicle without a PUC certificate attracts a penalty of ₹10,000. A total of 3,87,581 such challans have been issued this year, said an officer.

Over the past 50 days, the traffic police have also issued 6,531 challans to the owners of vehicles being driven in violation of the GRAP norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.